Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fox News host Laura Ingraham took a few seconds from her Monday night show to apologize to viewers for showing a photo of New York Attorney General Letitia James instead of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

During a portion of The Ingraham Angle, the host lambasted the prosecutors, district attorneys and judges who brought criminal indictments or held proceedings against Donald Trump, calling them “modern-day Keystone cops.”

open image in gallery Laura Ingraham, the host of ‘The Ingraham Angle’ criticized Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis but an image on-screen showed a photo of New York Attorney General Letitia James ( Fox News )

Specifically, Ingraham named Special Counsel Jack Smith, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Willis.

But a side-by-side graphic accompanying Ingraham’s comment showed Smith, Bragg and James – the New York AG who promised to hold Trump accountable – instead of Willis. Both Willis and Williams are Black women.

Later on, Ingraham apologized for the mix-up.

“Earlier on The Angle we accidentally showed a graphic of a photo that had another vicious anti-Trump figure, Letitia James, when we were talking about Fani Willis so that was our mistake,” Ingraham said.

“But they both hate Trump,” she added.

James, the first woman and woman of color elected as New York AG, brought a civil lawsuit against Trump, his adult sons and the Trump Organization over financial fraud. Ultimately, a judge found evidence of fraud and ordered the defendants to pay millions of dollars in penalties.

Willis, also the first woman to hold the Fulton County DA position, investigated and charged Trump along with 18 co-defendants in a sprawling indictment accusing them of orchestrating a plot to try and overturn the 2020 election results in Fulton County, Georgia.

That case faced multiple interruptions, including a separate investigation into Willis’ relationship with prosecutor Nathan Wade. Proceedings in the case were indefinitely paused before Trump won the election.

Social media users blasted the Fox News host over the picture swap.

“Referring to Fani Willis while using a photo of Letitia James - because apparently Laura Ingraham thinks all Black women look the same,” one X user wrote.

Another person criticized Ingraham for making a “backhanded” apology for the photo mix-up.

“Because being a Republican means never having to actually apologize. Racists gonna racist,” the X user said.

Fox News seemingly later corrected the side-by-side photo of Smith, Bragg and Willis for a clip featured on its website.

The Independent has asked Fox News for comment.