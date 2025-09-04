Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Veteran broadcaster Lord Melvyn Bragg is to step down from hosting BBC Radio 4’s In Our Time after more than 1,000 episodes.

Lord Bragg, 85, has presented the programme since its 1998 launch, guiding listeners through expert discussions on characters, events, and discoveries that shaped the world. After over two decades on air, Lord Bragg will leave the show, but continue to work for BBC Radio 4.

In Our Time will return to BBC Radio 4 with a new presenter due to be announced soon.

He said: “For a programme with a wholly misleading title which started from scratch with a six-month contract, it’s been quite a ride!

“I have worked with many extremely talented and helpful people inside the BBC as well as some of the greatest academics around the world.

“It’s been a great privilege and pleasure. I much look forward to continuing to work for the BBC on Radio 4. Thank you for listening.”

The presenter has reportedly suffered a string of health issues over the years including prostate cancer, pneumonia and melanoma.

open image in gallery Melvyn Bragg argued in Parliament for bolstering the hard-hit arts sector (Dominic Lipinski/PA) ( PA Archive )

Lord Bragg first joined the BBC in 1961 as a general trainee and has gone on to work for the World Service and Radio 4’s Start the Week, as well as a range of arts and culture programmes.

Tim Davie, BBC Director General, said: “Melvyn’s passion for the arts, his intellectual curiosity, and his unwavering commitment to public service broadcasting over the last 60-plus years have enriched the lives of millions.

“Through In Our Time on Radio 4 he has brought depth, insight, and humanity to our airwaves every single week for more than a quarter of a century.

“He leaves behind not just an extraordinary body of work, but a gold standard of broadcasting and interviewing excellence that will inspire generations to come.”

Later this year Radio 4 will air some of Lord Bragg’s most memorable episodes to celebrate over two decades on the programme.

Mohit Bakaya, director of speech and controller of BBC Radio 4 said: “Melvyn has been part of the heartbeat of Radio 4 for over three decades.

“His fierce intellect, coupled with a wonderful curiosity and extraordinary passion for knowledge marks him out as one of the broadcasting greats.

“Though we will miss him on In Our Time, he leaves behind a unique legacy: the treasure trove of over 1,000 archive episodes, which are a wonderful resource for all those with a love of learning. I look forward to working with him on new projects for Radio 4.”