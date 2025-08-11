How Starmer and Sunak inspired new Netflix drama

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actress Suranne Jones visited the House of Commons to watch Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak “battle against each other” in preparation for playing the prime minister in a new Netflix drama.

In Netflix’s new drama, Hostage, Jones plays a fictional British prime minister whose husband is kidnapped.

On her preparation for the role, Jones said: “We spoke to people in positions of power.

“We went to the House of Commons, and we watched Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer battle against each other.

“We met with the Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle. We looked at Nicola Sturgeon. And Jacinda Ardern (the former prime minister of New Zealand).

“We looked at Theresa May. And Lucy Powell (MP for Manchester Central).

“We had fun developing it. It made me think about what being a woman of power means, and what it costs.”

Suranne Jones will play the role of prime minister in new Netflix drama, Hostage ( Netflix )

She added: “The whole thing is about you, your family unit, how women split themselves between work and home, what the cost is, how you want to be portrayed, how the world perceives you as a woman, and what you have to battle with, before you start your day.

“All of that is going on before you put your heels on.

“And you might not want to put your heels on. And your power suit. But actually, you have to in order to make a mark in the room.”

The series, which will be released on the streaming platform on August 21, sees Julie Delpy play a fictional visiting French president who is blackmailed, leaving the two leaders to face unimaginable choices.

Jones rose to fame playing Karen McDonald on ITV soap Coronation Street, and the actress is due to star in the third series of BBC police drama Vigil, which is being filmed this year with a release date yet to be announced.

The full interview can be read in the latest edition of Radio Times magazine.