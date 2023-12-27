For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Piers Morgan has once again shut down a running home along joke of him featuring in Home Alone 2 as the Pigeon Lady.

It seems the Talk TV host can’t escape fans pointing out that the broadcaster has an “uncanny” resemblance between him and the character, played by Irish actress Brenda Fricker.

Marking the festive season with the classic movie, one user wrote in a social media post on Christmas Eve (24 December): “Watching Home Alone lost in New York and forgot Piers Morgan has a role in this film.”

Morgan,58, later replied: “It’s. Not. Me.”

The presenter’s denial sparked even more posts with fans even editing Morgan onto the character’s face.

One user quipped: “Just watched this today with my 6 and 4 year old. They both looked over at me and said, ‘Father dearest, why is Donald Trump in the Palace Hotel while Piers Morgan is living in the park dressed as a woman and covered with Pigeons?’ Kids these days, can’t get anything by them.”

Another simply said: “Uncanny,” with a photo of Morgan and Pigeon Lady side by side.

“You sure about that?” a third commented.

The long-standing joke reportedly began in 2018 when Morgan’s son, Spencer tweeted an image of the character with the caption: “Chilled night watching Home Alone 2. Always forget you’re in it @piersmorgan.”

The joke however did not end there as Spencer posted another tweet this year, writing: ”Lovely Christmas Eve with the old man.”

In 2020, Good Morning, Britian’s Susanna Reid once again pointed out the pair’s resemblance.

Reid asked Morgan: “Can we just have a look at Home Alone 2 because, frankly, it is the best picture. Lots of people watch Home Alone 2 and wonder if this is you.”

Morgan replied: “Why does this keep coming around? That is not me. I am not the bag lady in Home Alone 2.”

At the time many GMB viewers posted their surprise at the resemblance.

“This is too funny,” wrote one viewer. “Now I can’t un-see.”

“I need you to,” Morgan replied. “Urgently.”