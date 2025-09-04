Ricky Tomlinson will return to Brookside as Bobby Grant for special one-off episode

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ricky Tomlinson will return to Brookside for a special one-off crossover episode celebrating the 30th anniversary of the show’s successor, Hollyoaks.

The 85-year-old will reprise his role as Liverpudlian trade unionist Bobby Grant in the episode.

Meanwhile, Sue Johnston, who also starred alongside Tomlinson in BBC sitcom The Royle Family, will return to the role of Bobby’s wife, Shelia.

Tomlinson said: “It will be lovely to take part in Brookside again especially to work alongside Sue Johnston.

“I’m looking forward to being on the close again after all these years.”

The Grant family launched Brookside when it began on the first night of Channel 4 in 1982, with the launch showing Shelia and Bobby as they settled into their first owned home with their three children.

Brookside last aired in 2003 ( Channel 4 )

Johnston, 81, added: “It’ll be so lovely to go back and be Sheila for a day as it was such big, enjoyable part of my life.”

Brookside was known for tackling sensitive issues such as incest and domestic abuse, and it was also one of the first TV soaps to show a rape storyline, when Shelia was attacked by a taxi driver in 1986.

In 1987, the couple’s youngest son, Damon, was stabbed to death in London, in one of the show’s most memorable and tragic moments.

The show is known for its last ever episode which saw Jimmy Corkhill, played by the late Dean Sullivan, adding a “d” on to the road sign to read “Brookside Closed”, before leaving the street in 2003.

The new episode, which will be the first time Brookside Close has been on air since the series ended, will be shown in October, when Hollyoaks celebrates its 30th anniversary, and will also celebrate Sir Phil Redmond, who created both shows.

All Brookside episodes are available to stream from the start on STV Player, after they were digitally restored in a joint project between Lime Pictures and All3Media International.