Seth Meyers destroys Republican responses to Trump ‘dictator’ comments

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Late-night show host Seth Meyers poked fun at the GOP lawmakers still making excuses for Donald Trump, after the former president said he would become a “dictator” on his first day of office if he is elected in 2024.

On Monday night’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, Mr Meyers rolled CNN clips showing Republican politicians scrabbling to justify Mr Trump’s comments.

Senator Lindsey Graham simply smiled and told reporters that the former president was just “joking”.

Meanwhile Senator John Thune just passed Mr Trump’s choice words off as “fairly, kind of, typical Trump rhetoric”.

Mr Meyers said that GOP lawmakers have been excusing Mr Trump’s “jokes” for years, brushing them off as gags whenMr Trump’s uncontrollable comments backfire.

“The GOP establishment seems to be going once again through all the same motions when it comes to Trump,” he said.

“Even after everything Trump has done, from forming a violent coup attempt to stealing classified documents to telling Americas to inject bleach to cure COVID.”

Historically, dictators have not had the best reputations, especially when it comes to human rights, but Mr Trump claiming he would become a one-day-only dictator in the US is simply “entertainment,” Republican Michael McCaul was revealed as saying.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New York Young Republican Club Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on 9 December where he made his “dictator” comment (Getty Images)

“To you guys, entertainment is an alleged criminal and aspiring tyrant who tried to destroy American democracy, claiming he will be a dictator on his first day in office,” Mr Meyers exclaimed.

GOP lawmaker James Comer also put Mr Trump’s dictator comments down to one of his “unique expressions”.

Mr Meyers went on to point out the absurdity of lawmakers making excuses for the comment.

“When I heard him say he’d be a dictator, I was like ‘Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha’,” Mr Meyers joked.

Mr Trump made his “dictator” declaration last week, saying he did not intend to become a dictator if he wins the presidency except “on day one”.

He then doubled down on the comments at the New York Young Republican Club annual gala on Saturday, saying that he wanted to be a dictator because “I want a wall and I want to drill, drill, drill”.

President Joe Biden responded to Mr Trump’s comments at his own donor event, saying that his GOP rival “embraces political violence instead of rejecting it”.