Seth Meyers roasts Rudy Giuliani over ‘hilarious’ $148m defamation trial loss

Late Night host Seth Meyers has roasted Rudy Guiliani over his “hilarious” $148m defamation trial loss, saying that the former New York City mayor will have to “beg everyone in America” to help him pay up.

“Well, after marrying his cousin, giving a press conference at a landscaping company, and almost masturbating in the Borat movie, Rudy Giuliani has finally slipped up,” Mr Meyers joked on his show on Monday night.

After spreading baseless claims about the 2020 election and defaming two Georgia election workers, Mr Giuliani has now been ordered by a judge to pay more than $148m in damages to the two women.

The former attorney for Donald Trump had falsely claimed that the two women wheeled in a suitcase to the election offices that was packed with fraudulent ballots to make sure President Joe Biden won the race.

As a result of his claims, the plaintiffs were subject to relentless abuse, threats and racist attacks.

Last week, a four-day trial saw them victorious as the judge ruled on the staggering settlement amount.

Seth Meyers found the size of the verdict hilarious (Late Night with Seth Meyers)

Mr Meyers summed up the outcome as “quite frankly hilarious consequences”.

The settlement sum is so large that Mr Meyers said he finds it hard to believe that Mr Guiliani will be able to cough up the cash.

“They took one look at Giuliani and said there’s no way he can afford to pay $48m, so f*** it, let’s add another hundo,” he chuckled.

Mr Guiliani is already in financial hot water, with the IRS saying he owes $500,000 in unpaid taxes – forcing them to put a lien on his Palm Beach property – whle his consulting firm has defaulted on a debt for a phone bill.

“He defaulted on a phone bill. He bounced a check for his neck removal surgery. He owes $1m in unpaid parking tickets for parking his car inside the living room of his apartment,” Mr Meyers quipped.

“He missed a credit card payment for a locksmith he hired to get into his house, which he had locked himself out of, and then a second locksmith he hired to get him out of his house he had locked himself into.

“He also owes Blockbuster multiple copies of the film ‘Rudy’ after returning the ones he rented with himself edited into the footage.”

Rudy Giuliani was order to pay a huge $148m defamation verdict on Friday (Getty Images)

What baffled the late show host the most, however, was Mr Guiliani’s own attorney reportedly criticising him out loud and comparing him to flat-earthers who will believe in every election conspiracy theory.

“Either he couldn’t bring himself to lie, or he genuinely forgot which side he was on,” Mr Meyers said, astonished.

Despite his current financial woes, the plaintiffs’ lawyers are insisting they will collect every single last coin from the former New York City mayor for what he did.

The courtroom fun for Mr Giuliani is far from over, as this verdict is only the tip of the iceberg on a huge pile of other legal battles, including him awaiting trial on criminal charges in Georgia in the election interference case involving Mr Trump.