SNL: Who is hosting Saturday’s show and what time is it on?

Saturday Night Live returns this week with La La Land actor Emma Stone hosting for the show for her fifth time in the return season of the show after a long hiatus due to the writer’s strike.

Musical guest Noah Kahan, a Grammy-nominated indie folk singer-songwriter, will join Ms Stone on 2 December.

SNL didn’t air last week, reportedly so the cast and crew could spend some well-earned time with their families for Thanksgiving, but Jason Momoa hosted the show the week before, gracing our screens with hilarious sketches.

SNL also announced this week that actor Adam Driver will host the show accompanied by pop star Olivia Rodrigo on 9 December.

The last episode of 2023 on 16 December will be hosted by Barbie actor Kate McKinnon with musical performances by Billie Eilish.

Here is everything you need to know about the next episode of SNL:

Who’s hosting this week?

Emma Stone returns to SNL this week for the fifth time as host, something that cast member Sarah Sherman celebrated in the promotional video for the episode.

“Emma, I can’t believe it’s your fifth time hosting,” Ms Sherman exclaimed.

“The only thing I’ve hosted five times is tapeworms”

“That’s a big accomplishment too, Sarah,” Ms Stone replied nervously.

“That’s what my doctor said,” the castmember replied before Noah Kahan and Ms Stone quickly scuttled off screen.

Ms Stone joins a group of people in the SNL ‘Five-Timers Club,” alongside Paul Rudd, Drew Barrymore and Will Ferrel, to name a few.

The actor made her debut on SNL 13 years ago when she hosted a show in 2010 with musical guests Kings of Leon.

After that, she made three more host appearances on SNL and has even popped up as a cameo in other episodes, such as the infamous Spider-Man Kiss sketch where she and her co-star and former boyfriend Andrew Garfield pretended to film a disgusting smothering kiss for The Amazing Spider-Man in 2014.

Emma Stone hosting SNL for the first time in 2010 (SNL/YouTube)

Ms Stones’s SNL love antics didn’t end there, as she is reported to have met her now-husband David McCary, a segment director for the show, on set while she was hosting in 2016.

In a promotional sketch for the episode, Ms Stone is seen addressing the camera and saying, “What’s the secret to comedy?” before chuckling and staring straight on for a long period of time.

“Timin-” she said before she was cut off by the show announcer.

For her fifth time as host, Mr Stone will host the show to promote her latest project, Poor Things, collaborating again with The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos.

The movie debuted in cinemas on 8 December in the US and 12 January 2024 in the UK.

Ms Stone’s most recent acting project was her starring role in Cruella, as she has more recently been working behind the cameras as a producer on a series of movies and TV shows.

Who’s performing this week?

American folk singer-songwriter Noah Kahan will perform on this week’s episode.

He gained worldwide popularity with his single ‘Hurt Somebody’ in 2017, which achieved gold status in the US and has since gone on to be Grammy-nominated in 2023 for Best New Artist.

Castmember Sarah Sherman took pleasure in saying Mr Kahan’s name in a short sketch for the episode’s promotional video.

“I Kahan-t wait for the show,” she said before asking if anyone got her joke before trying “Kiss her? I hardly Noah!”

What time does SNL air?

SNL airs at 11:30pm ET (10:30pm CT, 9:30pm MT and 8:30pm PT) on Saturday nights.

How can I watch?

The sketch show is available in the UK on Sky, on the Sky Comedy channel at 9pm on Sunday evenings.

In the US, the live show will air on NBC each Saturday.

The show can be caught up on NBC’s streaming service Peacock the next day.

Highlights and sketches from the show will appear on the SNL YouTube Channel.