The Traitors: Rachel reveals the truth about her ‘FBI training’ claim

Traitors winner Rachel has revealed the truth behind the “FBI training” she claimed to have received before joining The Traitors.

Rachel, from Newry in Northern Ireland, won the fourth series of the BBC One reality gameshow alongside fellow traitor Stephen in a historic finale in which two traitors claimed victory together for the first time.

During the series Rachel announced to her fellow players that she had received FBI training before entering the castle and would use this claim to try to sway votes during the roundtable.

She put it to use during Friday’s finale, when she convinced finalist Faraaz about Jade’s “micro-expression” saying that she would clench her jaw when she was lying.

Speaking on the spin-off series Traitors: Uncloaked, she revealed the real extent of the training she had received.

She said: “I was very careful with my words. I said that I was trained by a former FBI agent. That’s correct, but a really loose interpretation of it.

“The four-month online course was more like a one-day course and an e-book, but still by a former FBI agent.

“So it was tactical skills in negotiating with difficult people and there were 21 very difficult people in that castle.”

“It’s the art of distraction.”

Rachel made it to the end of the show with Stephen and they split the prize pot, winning £47,875 each.

They were chosen as the series’ traitors from the beginning of the show, which kicked off at the start of January.

Early on they made a pact that they would never vote for each other and formed an alliance which helped them win the game.