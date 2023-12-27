BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball reveals ADHD diagnosis

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball has revealed she has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Ball,53, opened up about the condition which leaves her finding it difficult to complete certain tasks.

ADHD is a condition that affects people’s behaviour. Those with ADHD can seem restless, may have trouble concentrating and may act on impulse.

Speaking about the impact the condition has on her, the broadcaster told The Mirror: “My brain is just all over the goddamn shop.”

The presenter said she particularly felt the effects of ADHD while filming for Taskmaster, which airs on 2 January.

One of the tasks Ball had to complete required mathematical timings and trying to work things out reportedly caused her to “melt down”.

She said: “So a particular task involved a bit of timing, which is maths, which is, again, not a strength, I physically started to melt down. That did hurt my head.”

“I am ADHD,” she added, according to The Mirror.

Woody Cook with his mother Zoe Ball (PA)

Ball’s son, Woody also struggles with the condition, “My son [Woody] and I are both, we’re quite similar. I make myself laugh sometimes, because if I’m in a small space and I’ve got loads of tasks to do, I can cover so many miles.

“My family, they laugh because they’ll find things of mine in certain places and they’re like, ‘If you follow this, you’ll see what Mum was trying to achieve,” Ball said.

“I have 18 pairs of glasses and I will still lose all of them… my brain is just all over the goddamn shop,” she added.

Woody, her 23-year-old son with Norman Cook also known as DJ Fatboy Slim, previously described how he copes with his disorder.

“Throughout my life, I’ve struggled with having dyslexia and ADHD and always struggled to work really hard on things but when the wind caught [with DJing] I got obsessed and really began working hard,” he said.

Ball says that despite her condition she has become increasingly carefree as she gets older, adding: “I’m just hoping for more daft adventures. I’m in my 50s and I’m like, I’m having so much fun.”

