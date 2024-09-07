Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mega Millions jackpot soars to an estimated $800 million

The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $800 million with a cash option of $401.8 million

Via AP news wire
Saturday 07 September 2024 14:37
The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $800 million with a cash option of $401.8 million for Tuesday’s drawing after no one matched all the winning numbers for Friday night's drawing.

The jackpot was last won in Illinois on June 4 with a ticket valued at $552 million.

Only two Mega Millions jackpots have been won so far this year. Before the Illinois winning ticket, a $1.1 billion winning ticket was purchased in New Jersey in March. That prize is still unclaimed. Winners in New Jersey have one year to claim their winnings.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia. Tickets are $2 each. Half of the proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remains in the state where the ticket was sold.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in more than 302 million. The overall odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 24.

The top Mega Millions jackpot ticket — $1.6 billion — was sold in Florida in August of last year.

