Mega Millions draws numbers for $1.22 billion jackpot
Mega Millions has drawn the numbers for a jackpot worth an estimated $1.22 billion but it was not immediately clear if there was a big winner
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Mega Millions drew the numbers for a jackpot worth an estimated $1.22 billion late Friday but it was not immediately clear if there was a big winner.
The numbers were 3, 7, 37, 49, 55 and the gold Mega Ball 6.
It could take hours before winners are announced by lottery officials. If no winning ticket was sold, the jackpot could rise to an estimated $1.47 billion.
The estimated jackpot on Friday was the fifth-highest ever offered by Mega Millions.
Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to try their luck as the size of the grand prize grows.
The total amount of the Mega Millions jackpot would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Friday night’s drawing is an estimated $549.7 million.
The largest-ever Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth $1.6 billion was sold in Florida in August 2023. Two prizes for its compatriot Powerball lottery have been larger.
The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was on Sept. 10.
Mega Millions and Powerball are sold in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is sold in Puerto Rico.