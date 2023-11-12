For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Megan Rapinoe suffered the “worst possible” end to her professional sports career as she hobbled off the field injured with an achilles injury on Saturday night.

The two-time World Cup winner, 38, suffered a non-contact injury to her right leg in the first five minutes of the NWSL championship match between OL Reign and Gotham FC at San Diego State’s Snapdragon Stadium.

Rapinoe was dribbling outside the penalty area when she went down suddenly, and needed help from two trainers for the long walk back to the OL Reign’s bench.

Her side went on to lose 2-1 to NJ/NY Gotham FC, with the defeat meaning she ends her domestic career without an NWSL title.

We love you, Pinoe 💙 pic.twitter.com/W9hwe5vJuF — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) November 12, 2023

She told ESPN after the game that it was the “worst possible outcome” to her finale.

“It felt like just a huge pop,” Rapinoe told ESPN.

“I just thank God I have like a f****** deep well of sense of humour. But just obviously devastating to go out in the final so early.

Megan Rapinoe suffered an injury in the final game of her career (Gregory Bull/AP) (AP)

“That’s life, it’s part of the game. I was feeling really good before the game, wasn’t feeling tight or wasn’t having calf issues or anything. You don’t always get to have the perfect ending.”

Rapinoe made her debut for the USWT in 2006 and scored 63 goals in 203 caps, winning World Cups in 2015 and 2019 and a gold medal at the 2012 Olympics.

She was recognised as the world’s best player in 2019 when she was awarded the Ballon d’Or.

Rapinoe, right, embraces Ali Krieger as she comes off the field after suffering an achilles injury in her final game (Associated Press)

Ali Krieger of Gotham FC, who like Rapinoe retired at the end of the match, ran over and hugged her former US national teammate after the final whistle.

“It’s devastating, it changed the whole game,” Krieger said afterwards.

“I wanted to celebrate with her in the end.... football’s such a b****.”

Megan Rapinoe has played her final game.



Thanks for the memories 🫡 pic.twitter.com/7nmd64SaWZ — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 12, 2023

Fans paid tribute to the retiring soccer legend social media.

There was no immediate word about the severity of her injury.

The match had been billed as a showdown between Rapinoe and Krieger, neither of whom had ever won a NWSL title.