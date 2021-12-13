'Dr. Oz' show ending next month, as star runs for Senate
Sony announces that the ‘Dr. Oz’ syndicated talk show will end next month, with its star Mehmet Oz now a candidate for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania
U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz will end his “Dr. Oz” syndicated talk show next month, and producers will replace it with a cooking show featuring his daughter.
The “Dr. Oz” show, in its 13th season, will air its last episode on Jan. 14, Sony Pictures Television said on Monday.
The heart surgeon and talk show host is running for the U.S. Senate as a Republican in Pennsylvania Television stations in Philadelphia, New York City and Cleveland that are seen in Pennsylvania had already taken “Dr. Oz” off the air, for fear that the Federal Communications Commission's “equal time” rules would allow rival candidates to seek similar air time.
In many parts of the country, “Dr. Oz” will be replaced by “The Good Dish,” a combination talk-cooking show where hosts Daphne Oz, Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa will serve up a dish of the day. Producers boasted it would be “the most fun you can have in the kitchen without having to do the dishes.”
The show is an outgrowth of a weekly segment on “Dr. Oz,” much like Oz's television career got an early boost from Oprah Winfrey.
Sony said it has commitments to air “The Good Dish” in stations representing 90% of the nation's population.
“The Good Dish” begins Jan. 17, Sony said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.