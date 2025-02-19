More than 150 false killer whales stranded on a beach in Australia's Tasmania state

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 150 false killer whales are stranded on a remote beach on Australia’s island state of Tasmania, officials said on Wednesday.

Marine experts including veterinarians were at the scene near Arthur River on Tasmania’s northwest coast, a Department of Natural Resources and Environment statement said.

Of the 157 beached whales, 136 appeared to still be alive, the statement said.

The inaccessibility of the beach, ocean conditions and challenges to getting specialist equipment to the remote area were complicating a response, the statement said,

Authorities have not yet requested public help to rescue the whales, the department said.

Arthur River local resident Jocelyn Flint said her son had discovered the stranded whales around midnight while fishing for shark. Flint believed authorities were alerted on Tuesday afternoon.

She said she had gone to the scene in the dark hours of the morning and returned after dawn but the whales were too big to attempt to refloat them.

“The water was surging right up and they were thrashing. They’re just dying, they’ve sunk down in the sand,” Flint said. “I think it’s too late.”

“There are little babies. Up one end, there’s a lot of big ones. It’s sad,” she added.

In 2022, 230 pilot whales stranded further south on the west coast at Macquarie Harbor.

The largest mass-stranding in Australian history occurred in the same harbor in 2020 when 470 long-finned pilot whales became stuck on sandbars. Most of the beached whales died on both occasions.

The reasons for the beachings are unclear. Reasons could include disorientation caused by loud noises, illness, old age, injury, fleeing predators and severe weather.