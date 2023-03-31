Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Memphis shooting leaves 2 police officers, suspect wounded

Two Memphis police officers and a suspect have been wounded in a shooting

Via AP news wire
Friday 31 March 2023 16:16

Memphis shooting leaves 2 police officers, suspect wounded

Show all 3

Two Memphis police officers and a suspect were wounded in a shooting during a foot chase in the city, authorities said.

The shooting occurred after officers responded to a report of a person with a gun at a convenience store shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

The two officers and the suspect, who was outside the business before the chase began, all were transported to hospitals for treatment, the bureau said.

The officers and the suspect were in critical condition following the shooting in the Whitehaven neighborhood, the Memphis Police Department said on Twitter.

The bureau said it has launched an investigation at the request of Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy. The bureau typically investigates shootings involving police officers in Tennessee.

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in