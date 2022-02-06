Olympics Live: Men's downhill postponed due to high winds

The start of the men’s downhill at the Beijing Games has been postponed because of high winds

Via AP news wire
Sunday 06 February 2022 02:23
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The start of the men’s downhill skiing competition at the Beijing Games has been postponed because of high winds.

The race was scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Beijing time, but organizers will make a decision at that time if it can start an hour later.

It's the first race of the Alpine competition at the Winter Olympics.

Saturday’s third and final training session had to be canceled because of high winds.

The world’s best skiers only saw The Rock course up close for the first time on Thursday.

