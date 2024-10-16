Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Watch live as the family of the Menendez brothers holds a press conference on Wednesday (16 October) to discuss the pending review of their life sentences.

The family of Erik and Lyle Menendez will advocate for the brothers’ release from prison during a news conference on Wednesday in downtown Los Angeles.

It comes as prosecutors review new evidence to determine whether the pair, who were the subject of a new Netflix show, should be serving life sentences.

Erik Menendez, now 53, and his 56-year-old brother, Lyle Menendez, are currently in state prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of killing their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion more than 35 years ago.

Billed as “a powerful show of unity” by more than a dozen family members — including the brothers’ aunt — who are traveling across the country to Los Angeles, the news conference will take place less than two weeks after LA County District Attorney George Gascón announced his office was looking at the brothers’ case again.

Lyle Menendez, who was then 21, and Erik Menendez, then 18, admitted they fatally shot-gunned their entertainment executive father, Jose Menendez, and their mother, Kitty Menendez, in 1989 but said they feared their parents were about to kill them to prevent the disclosure of the father’s long-term sexual molestation of Erik.