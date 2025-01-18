Menendez brothers’ long-awaited resentencing hearing delayed again after LA fires

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The highly anticipated re-sentencing of Lyle and Erik Menendez over the killing of their parents has been delayed again, this time for nearly two months, in the wake of the devastating wildfires in southern California.

Authorities announced on Friday that the hearing planned for January 30 and 31 has been pushed to March 20 and 21 because the wildfires have interfered with preparations. The hearing had already been delayed from November.

The fires, which erupted last week, have spread more than 40,000 acres – larger than the land area of Washington, D.C. – with the flames being fanned by a fierce windstorm known as the Santa Ana winds.

open image in gallery The Menendez brothers were convicted in 1989 of killing their parents, but were due to be resentenced on January 30 and 31 after much media attention

As of Wednesday morning, at least 25 lives had been lost, more than 12,000 homes and structures destroyed and hundreds of thousands of residents still placed under evacuation orders. All manner of public services have been shut down, with multiple community drives put in place to help those affected.

Prior to the announcement that the resentencing hearing would be postponed, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said he had met with the brothers’ family earlier this month.

The pair were convicted in 1989 of killing their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. They were sentenced to life in prison without parole and are now in their 50s.

open image in gallery The resentencing has been postponed in the wake of the devastating California wildfires that have burned over 40,000 acres ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

They asked that the sentence be reconsidered after new evidence of their father’s sexual abuse emerged in their case. A recent Netflix drama series and documentary also brought renewed public interest.

In October 2024, then-District Attorney George Gascon recommended the brothers be resentenced to 50 years to life, making them immediately eligible for parole. Hochman, who was running against Gascon, called it a “desperate political move.”

Additional reporting by AP.