EU and Mercosur bloc sign landmark free trade agreement

The European Union and the Mercosur bloc of South American countries have formally signed a long-sought landmark free trade agreement

Paraguay Mercosur EU Free Trade
Paraguay Mercosur EU Free Trade (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The European Union and the Mercosur bloc of South American countries formally signed a long-sought landmark free trade agreement on Saturday, capping over a quarter-century of torturous negotiations to strengthen commercial ties in the face of rising protectionism and trade tensions around the world.

The signing ceremony in Paraguay’s humid capital of Asunción marks a major geopolitical victory for the EU in an age of American tariffs and surging Chinese exports, expanding the bloc’s foothold in a resource-rich region increasingly contested by Washington and Beijing.

It also sends a message that South America cultivates diverse trade and diplomatic relations even as U.S. President Donald Trump declares dominance in the Western Hemisphere.

