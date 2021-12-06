Man to face capital murder charge in killing of Texas cop

Authorities say a 37-year-old man will be charged with capital murder in the killing of a suburban Dallas police officer during a shootout in a supermarket parking lot

Via AP news wire
Monday 06 December 2021 23:05
Texas Shooting-Officer Killed
(© 2021 Juan Figueroa / The Dallas Morning News)

A 37-year-old man will be charged with capital murder in the killing of a suburban Dallas police officer during a shootout in a supermarket parking lot, authorities said Monday.

The suspected shooter, Jamie Jaramillo, remained hospitalized Monday in stable condition, Mesquite police said.

Officer Richard Houston was responding to a report of a disturbance in the supermarket parking lot on Friday when Jaramillo pulled a gun, Mesquite police Chief David Gill said. He said the two exchanged gunfire and Houston was shot twice and Jaramillo was shot once.

It wasn't clear Monday if Jaramillo, of nearby Balch Springs, had an attorney.

A prayer vigil was held for Houston on Sunday evening and a funeral for the married father of three will be held Thursday. He joined the Mesquite police force in 2001.

