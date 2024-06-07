Jump to content

The Danish prime minister is assaulted on a Copenhagen square, media reports say

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has been assaulted by a man on a square in the capital of Copenhagen

Via AP news wire
Friday 07 June 2024 21:39
Denmark Prime Minister Assault
Denmark Prime Minister Assault (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was assaulted by a man on a square in the capital of Copenhagen, the state news agency Ritzau reported on Friday.

Danish media said the attacker has been arrested.

There was no immediate word on how the assault happened or if Frederiksen was hurt in any way. The prime minister's office told the Danish state broadcaster DR that she was "shocked" by the incident.

The reports gave no further details and it's unclear in what context the assault occurred and if it was in relation to a political event.

