Photos of Mexican ranchers struggling to adapt as screwworm ravages their cattle exports to the US

Fernando Llano
Tuesday 05 August 2025 15:32 BST

The U.S. has suspended live cattle imports from Mexico due to concerns about the New World Screwworm, a flesh-eating parasite found in southern Mexico. This suspension has severely impacted ranchers like Martín Ibarra Vargas in Sonora, who are already struggling with drought. The U.S. Department of Agriculture calls the screwworm a “devastating pest” and is taking measures to prevent its spread.

