Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mexico's economy grew 1.1% in 1st quarter, 3.8% year on year

Mexico’s economy grew by 1.1% in the first quarter of 2023, bringing growth to an annualized rate of 3.8% compared to the same period of 2022

Associated Press
Friday 28 April 2023 18:39
Mexico Elections
Mexico Elections
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Mexico’s economy grew by 1.1% in the first quarter of 2023, bringing growth to an annualized rate of 3.8% compared to the same period of 2022, Mexico’s National Statistics Institute said Friday.

The institute said growth was spurred by an expansion in industry and services, which offset a 3.2% drop in agriculture and mining.

It marked the sixth consecutive quarter of growth since the coronavirus pandemic, during which Mexico suffered a severe drop in output.

Mexico’s economy has recovered from the pandemic, but the effects of high domestic interest rates and stubborn inflation have acted as a drag on growth. Mexico’s central bank has raised interest rates to 11.25% and inflation remains high, at 6.85%.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in