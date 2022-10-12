Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf off Mexico's coast
Tropical Storm Karl has grown a little stronger off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast and it's expected to approach land by the weekend without gaining hurricane strength
Tropical Storm Karl grew a little stronger off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast on Wednesday and was expected to approach land by the weekend without gaining hurricane strength.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Karl had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (70 kph) Wednesday morning. It was centered about 185 miles (300 kilometers) north-northeast of the port city of Veracruz and was moving north-northwest at 6 mph (9 kph).
The storm was expected to turn toward the southwest and drift toward Mexico's Gulf coast by Friday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 105 miles (165 kilometers) from the center.
The hurricane center said Karl could bring up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain to isolated parts of Veracruz and Tabasco states.
Karl formed one day after former Hurricane Julia dissipated in the Pacific after having directly or indirectly caused the deaths of at least 28 people in Central America and Mexico following its landfall on Nicaragua's Caribbean coast.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.