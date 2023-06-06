Jump to content

Mexico lowers alert level for Popocatepetl volcano

Mexico has lowered the alert level on the Popocatepetl volcano after more than two weeks of its eruptions of gas and ash had drawn the attention of those living in its shadow and people around the world

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 06 June 2023 19:14
Mexico Volcano
Mexico Volcano
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Mexico lowered the alert level on the Popocatepetl volcano Tuesday after more than two weeks of its eruptions of gas and ash had drawn the attention of those living in its shadow and people around the world.

The 17,797-foot (5,425-meter) mountain just 45 miles (about 70 kilometers) southeast of Mexico City and known affectionately as “El Popo,” had spread ash over towns downwind for days and spurred authorities to dust off their evacuation plans.

Some 25 million people live within 60 miles of its crate r. But ultimately no evacuations were ordered and experts said the emissions from the increased activity actually made a catastrophic eruption less likely.

National Civil Defense Coordinator Laura Velázquez lowered the alert level back to yellow phase two Tuesday on the recommendation of a scientific advisory panel, according to a statement from the government. It had been at yellow phase three, just a notch below a red alert on the stop light-style scale.

Scientists said they had observed a slight decrease in activity, including less ash falling and fewer incandescent rocks shooting into the air. The frequency and intensity of its exhalations have decreased.

Velázquez had raised the alert level to yellow phase three on May 21.

