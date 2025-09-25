Billionaire says $2.3 billion Banamex stake signals confidence in Mexico's economy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A day after Citigroup announced it would sell a 25% stake in Banamex to billionaire Fernando Chico Pardo, the Mexican businessman said his $2.3 billion investment should be read as a sign of confidence in Mexico’s government and economic potential.

The sale, which is expected to be completed next year after Mexican regulators sign off, comes after Citigroup announced in January 2022 that it was moving away from retail banking in Latin America.

Mexico’s then-President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had said at the time that “we would like this bank to be Mexicanized,” contending that foreign bankers often take profits abroad rather than re-invest them in Mexico.

Chico Pardo said Thursday that he only got fully into negotiations with the U.S. financial behemoth six months ago.

“I believe that the foreign investment which is so necessary for our country must complement domestic investment,” he said.

Citigroup originally acquired Banamex, one of Mexico’s largest banks, in 2001. Under Citigroup, Banamex had grown to Mexico’s fourth-largest banking company, with 1,300 branches and 13 million customers.

Chico Pardo is currently chairman of the board of ASUR, which operates nine airports in southeast Mexico, the man airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico and six airports in Colombia.

He is also president and CEO of Promecap, a private equity firm. He previously founded and ran a brokerage firm.

The plan is eventually to go public with the remainder of Banamex, but Chico Pardo would remain as the principal shareholder.