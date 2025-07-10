Natanael Cano expands his sound with new album, 'Porque La Demora'

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Natanael Cano was not afraid to leave the terrain of corridos tumbados that made him famous to experiment with trap, reggaeton, Afrobeats and other urban genres in his new album.

Cano had tried out some of this genres in albums like “NataKong” and “Trap Tumbado,” but felt it was time for a radical turn. "Porque La Demora,” which can be translated as “Why the Delay?” may answer questions about the gap between his previous album, 2023's “Nata Montana,” with its first track, which has Cano rapping.

“I’m happy to make this music, change the rhythm a little, I think it’s something fresher. And more than trying to show people that more can be done, I enjoyed it a lot, I really enjoyed making this music,” he said in a recent interview in Mexico City.

Cano envisions “Porque La Demora” as the soundtrack to a party. The first song that paved the way for this album is “Como Es,” a trap created with the producer EQ.

For those looking for a sample of his new sound, Cano recommends listening to “Polos Opuestos.” Also noteworthy is “Mary Poppins” with Chilean star FloyyMenor, one of the new generations of Latin urban artists.

“Floyy Menor and I vibedvery well,” he said. “People are going to like it, I loved it.”

With Eladio Carrión he recorded “Como Tony” and teamed up with Myke Towers and Ganggy for “El Juez.” Victor Mendivil, a musician originally from the Mexican state of Sonora like Cano, is his guest for two songs: “Bellakita” and “Comida del Espacio.”

Cano’s past is not completely erased. He summoned another great of the corridos, Gabito Ballesteros, for “Perlas Negras,” one of the album’s standout songs with Afrobeat influences.

“The people who I showed it (to), loved it,” she said. “No matter how old they were, they liked it a lot.”

This week he premiered the video of the reggaeton “Hoy Nos Amanecio” with Badguychapo and Capo, recorded in Punta Mita.

“I went to suffer,” he joked about the Mexican beach used as location.

Cano was recently announced as one of the artists who will perform at the Coca-Cola Flow Fest, a major Latin urban music festival held in Mexico City, and he will also be at the Baja Beach Fest, a more eclectic festival in northern Mexico.

“How delicious, everything came together,” he said. “It’s time to enjoy those stages a lot.”

Cano called Mexico’s push for artists not to perform songs that promote crime (and the prospect of U.S. visa cancellations for regional Mexican music performers) a “smoke screen.”

“Well, if it will help them solve what is happening, go ahead, we are not going to give it and if not, then let people express themselves in the ways they want, which in the end is not illegal,” he said. “If there is no need, then don’t do it, if there is no reason to do it.”

Cano had protection from Mexican authorities after threats from criminals, but does not have a visa to appear in the United States after a traffic violation and attempted bribery in Sonora. Regardless, he is confident that he will eventually be able to perform stateside.

“It will be achieved, sooner or later. This is not going to last long. In other words, everything passes, and we are going to be there. Hopefully, we can sing to people for the first time.”