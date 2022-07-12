Jump to content
Big gunbattle on edge of Mexico City wounds 2 officers

Officials in Mexico City say two police officers were wounded when police engaged in a a shootout with more than a dozen gunmen armed with a

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 13 July 2022 00:20

Big gunbattle on edge of Mexico City wounds 2 officers

Mexico City police engaged in a shootout Tuesday with more than a dozen gunmen armed with a .50 caliber sniper rifle, grenades and a machine gun, authorities said.

City police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch wrote in his social media accounts that officers were wounded.

He said that 14 suspects had been detained and that officers freed two kidnap victims who were apparently being held against their will.

The shootout took place in Topilejo, a town on the city’s rural, southern edge. The mountains on the city’s southern rim have long been used by kidnap gangs and other criminals for hideouts.

