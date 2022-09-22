6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico, no damage known yet
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 has caused buildings to sway in Mexico’s capital
A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 has caused buildings to sway in Mexico’s capital.
The earthquake struck early Thursday, just three days after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake shook western and central Mexico, killing two.
The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday’s earthquake, like Monday’s, was centered in the western state of Michoacan near the Pacific coast.
Michoacan’s state government said the quake was felt throughout the state, but did not immediately report damage.
Mexico City’s Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said via Twitter there were no immediate reports of damage in the capital. Residents were huddled in streets as seismic alarms blared.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.