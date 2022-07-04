Hurricane Bonnie steams west off Mexico's Pacific coast

Hurricane Bonnie strengthened moved roughly parallel to Mexico's Pacific coast, after crossing over Central America from the Caribbean, dropping heavy rain and contributing to two deaths

Via AP news wire
Monday 04 July 2022 23:01

Hurricane Bonnie steams west off Mexico's Pacific coast

Show all 3

Hurricane Bonnie strengthened and moved roughly parallel to Mexico’s Pacific coast Monday, after crossing over Central America from the Caribbean and dropping heavy rain and contributing to two deaths.

Forecasters said they expected the hurricane to stay well out to sea and pose no threat to land as it moved generally westward off the coast of southern Mexico.

Bonnie had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kph) Monday afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It was centered 210 miles (335 kilometers) south of Acapulco, Mexico, and moving to the west at 17 mph (28 kph).

But the storm left heavy flooding after crossing sodden Nicaragua over the weekend where it made landfall on the country's Caribbean coast late Friday.

Two people were killed in separate events related to flooding, Nicaragua's army said in a statement. It said 40-year-old Alberto Flores Landero died trying to cross the swollen Mati river in Siuna in Nicaragua's northeast and Juan Carlos Alemán, 38, died trying to help passengers from a bus that fell into the Ali Bethel river in the same area.

Recommended

The Family Ministry said it had distributed mattresses to families displaced by flooding in Rama, west of Bluefields. Images from the area showed water up to rooflines and people navigating streets in boats.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in