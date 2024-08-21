Gilma becomes the 2nd hurricane of the eastern Pacific season and is forecast to stay away from land

Support truly

Gilma became the second hurricane of this year's eastern Pacific Ocean season early Wednesday and is forecast to remain away from land.

The Category 1 storm was located about 935 miles (1,504 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Gilma had strengthened to tropical storm status on Sunday.

Gilma was moving west at 10 mph (16 kph). A slightly slower westward to west-northwest motion was expected during the next few days and additional strengthening is forecast during that time.

Maximum sustained winds were near 75 mph (120 kph), with higher gusts.

Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 25 miles (40 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (225 km).