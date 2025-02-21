Mexico reviewing request from cartel leader jailed in the US to be sent back

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mexico’s government is reviewing a petition by Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, a longtime leader of the Sinaloa cartel who is jailed in the United States, to be returned to Mexico for trial, President Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday.

The president confirmed Mexico’s consulate in New York had received the request.

Sheinbaum noted that Mexico’s attorney general was already investigating the circumstances of how Zambada was arrested in the U.S. with another Sinaloa cartel leader by authorities near El Paso, Texas in July. He is awaiting trial.

“No one is defending this person,” Sheinbaum said. “Beyond the person and his crimes … the issue is how he was detained.”

Zambada has maintained that he was kidnapped by Joaquín Guzmán López, one of the sons of former cartel leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, and flown to the United States. The Mexican government shortly after said it was opening an investigation of possible treason against those involved in turning over a Mexican citizen to foreign agents.

Guzmán López was also arrested by U.S. authorities on arrival in Texas.

In his request, Zambada argued that the legality of his entering the United States has not been verified and asked that he instead be tried in Mexico, according to a report in Mexico’s Reforma newspaper Friday.

He also asked the Mexican government to intervene so that the death penalty is not a possibility in his case, the report said.

In January, U.S. prosecutors said they were discussing a possible plea deal with Zambada.

Zambada is one of the most notorious drug traffickers in the world and a leader of the powerful Sinaloa cartel for decades alongside “El Chapo." He is known for running the cartel’s smuggling operations while keeping a lower profile.

Mexico could ask that the death penalty not be on the table for Zambada’s case since there is no death penalty in Mexico, but normally the U.S. only repatriates convicted criminals after they serve their sentences.

An exception came in November 2020 during the first administration of President Donald Trump. Drug trafficking charges against Mexico’s former Defense Secretary Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos were dropped after Mexico protested his arrest in Los Angeles. The U.S. returned Cienfuegos to Mexico where he was promptly exonerated.