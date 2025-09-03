Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Lorena becomes a hurricane off the western coast of Mexico, U.S. forecaster says

Hurricane Lorena has formed off the coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 03 September 2025 10:40 BST
Tropical Weather
Tropical Weather (NOAA)

Hurricane Lorena formed off the coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula and a tropical storm warning has been issued for parts for of the area, forecasters said.

The storm is expected to strengthen in the next 24 hours and heavy rain up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) was forecast for portions of the peninsula , the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

The weather agency warned of the risk of life-threatening flash floods and mudslides for the area, especially in higher terrain.

Lorena was centered Wednesday about 120 miles (195 kilometers) south-southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The tropical storm had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) and was moving northwest at 14 mph (22 kph).

Those living in southwestern Mexico and the Baja California peninsula were urged to monitor the progress of the storm.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in