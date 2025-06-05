Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Supreme Court blocks Mexico’s $10 billion lawsuit alleging US gunmakers have fueled cartel violence

The U.S. Supreme Court is tossing out a $10 billion lawsuit Mexico filed against top firearm manufacturers alleging the companies have fueled cartel gun violence

Lindsay Whitehurst
Thursday 05 June 2025 15:20 BST
Supreme Court
Supreme Court (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked a $10 billion lawsuit Mexico filed against top firearm manufacturers in the U.S. alleging the companies’ business practices have fueled tremendous cartel violence and bloodshed.

The unanimous ruling tossed out the case under U.S. laws that largely shield gunmakers from liability when their firearms are used in crime.

Big-name manufacturers like Smith & Wesson had appealed to the justices after a lower court let the suit go forward under an exception for situations in which the companies themselves are accused of violating the law.

Mexico had asked the justices to let the case play out, saying it was still in its early stages.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in