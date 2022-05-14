Small plane crashes on bridge near Miami, striking an SUV

A small plane has crashed on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV and bursting into flames

Via AP news wire
Saturday 14 May 2022 21:56
Small Plane Crash
A small plane with three people aboard crashed Saturday on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV with three occupants, the Federal Aviation Administration reported.

The single-engine Cessna 172 departed from Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport bound for Key West and soon lost power, the FAA said in a statement. The plane burst into flames after crashing.

Two people aboard the plane were taken to a trauma center and three people with non-life threatening injuries were taken to a hospital, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The department said Miami-Dade Police would provide information on the sixth patient. The Miami-Dade Police public information office didn't answer multiple calls, and a recording said a voice mailbox hadn't been set up.

Drone video on social media showed the plane crumpled on the Haulover Inlet Bridge with a damaged SUV nearby. A man can be seen scrambling from the plane and being helped by others to the side of the roadway just before the aircraft became engulfed in flames.

