Florida bridge plane crash killed 1 on board, police say
One of the three people on a small plane was killed when it crashed onto a bridge near Miami this weekend
One of the three people aboard a small plane died when it crashed onto a bridge near Miami this weekend, police said.
The aircraft lost power Saturday shortly after takeoff, coming down on the bridge and striking an SUV, then bursting into flames. The two other people on the plane were taken to a trauma center, while a woman and two toddlers in the vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Miami-Dade Police.
No further information was released on the person who died. Police said the body was found in the wreckage after firefighters put out the flames.
Drone video on social media showed the plane crumpled on the bridge with a damaged SUV nearby. A man can be seen scrambling from the plane and being helped by others to the side of the roadway just before the aircraft is engulfed in flames.
The single-engine Cessna 172 crashed on the Haulover Inlet Bridge, after departing from Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport bound for Key West, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.