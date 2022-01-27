Coast Guard finds 4 more migrant bodies off Florida coast

The Coast Guard says it has found four more bodies in its search for 38 migrants lost at sea off Florida, for a total of five bodies

Via AP news wire
Thursday 27 January 2022 18:45
The Coast Guard says it has found four more bodies in its search for 38 migrants lost at sea off Florida for a total of five bodies. The maritime security agency said Thursday that it also plans to call off its active search for survivors at sunset if it doesn’t receive any new information. Authorities have stressed the difficulty of finding survivors in the turbulent waters of the Gulf Stream A lone survivor who was found clinging to the hull of the overturned boat on Tuesday said the boat capsized late Saturday after he and 39 others had set out for Florida from the island of Bimini in the Bahama

