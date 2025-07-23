Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Miami Dolphins' Bayron Matos airlifted to hospital after training camp injury

Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos suffered an undisclosed injury at the end of Wednesday’s practice and was flown to a hospital on a helicopter for evaluation

Alanis Thames
Wednesday 23 July 2025 16:21 BST
Dolphins Matos Football
(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos suffered an undisclosed injury at the end of Wednesday's practice and was flown to a hospital on a helicopter for evaluation.

The injury happened in the final minutes of Day 1 of the Dolphins' training camp. Matos, a second-year offensive tackle, was airlifted in stable condition, the team said.

The Dolphins did not release information on the injury.

Matos, 24, played college at South Florida.

