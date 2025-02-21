Haiti orphanage founder convicted in US court of abusing minors faces lengthy prison term
A jury in Miami has convicted the founder of an orphanage in Haiti of sexually abusing boys at the facility in Port-au-Prince
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A jury in Miami has convicted the founder of an orphanage in Haiti of sexually abusing boys at the facility in Port-au-Prince.
Court records show 73-year-old Michael Geilenfeld was found guilty Thursday night of six counts of engaging in illicit sexual contact with minors in a foreign country and one count of traveling from Miami to Haiti for that illegal reason.
He faces up to 30 years in prison on each charge at his May 5 sentencing before U.S. District Judge David Leibowitz.
The trial included testimony from six Haitian men who said they were abused while living at Geilenfeld's St. Joseph's Home for Boys between 2005 and 2010. The boys, now in their 20s, were between 9 and 13 at the time.
Geilenfeld, who founded the orphanage in 1985, had pleaded not guilty. The orphanage, one of several Geilenfeld operated in Haiti and the Dominican Republic, was closed in 2014.
Abuse allegations against Geilenfeld in Haiti have yet to be resolved.