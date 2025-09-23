Narda is now a hurricane off the west coast of Mexico, forecasters say

Narda had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (137 kph), according to an advisory from the Miami-based weather center. The Category 1 hurricane was centered about 295 miles (475 kilometers) southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, and was moving west at 13 mph (20 kph).
Forecasters said Narda would continue strengthening Tuesday, but little change in intensity was expected Wednesday and Thursday.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in