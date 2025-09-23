Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Narda is now a hurricane off the west coast of Mexico, forecasters say

The National Hurricane Center says Narda has been upgraded to a hurricane as it strengthens off Mexico's west coast

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 23 September 2025 15:52 BST
Tropical Weather
Tropical Weather (NOAA)

Narda was upgraded to a hurricane Tuesday as it strengthened in the Pacific Ocean off the west coast of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said.

Narda had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (137 kph), according to an advisory from the Miami-based weather center. The Category 1 hurricane was centered about 295 miles (475 kilometers) southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, and was moving west at 13 mph (20 kph).

Forecasters said Narda would continue strengthening Tuesday, but little change in intensity was expected Wednesday and Thursday.

