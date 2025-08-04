Third child dies nearly a week after a boat collision near Miami, Coast Guard says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.S. Coast Guard says a third child has died nearly a week after a barge struck and sank a boat during a sailing camp near Miami.

All six people on the sailboat were pulled from the water after the collision, and four kids were rushed to a hospital where two were pronounced dead last Monday.

A 10-year-old girl who was in critical condition died on Sunday, according to a Coast Guard statement.

“Our hearts continue to mourn with all those impacted by Monday’s tragic incident, especially with the passing of another one of Miami’s children today,” Coast Guard Capt. Frank Florio said.

Officials didn’t immediately identify any of the victims or release a cause for the crash. Salvage operations began Tuesday.

“The Coast Guard remains committed to conducting a thorough investigation to ensure all facts are uncovered," Florio said.

The collision between a barge and the sailboat occurred in Biscayne Bay, between Miami and Miami Beach. Everyone on the sailboat, a teenage sailing camp counselor and five children, ended up in the water. They were in their last week of a camp for children aged 7 to 15, according to the Miami Yacht Club.

A 7-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl were pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. An 8-year-old girl was in critical condition as of Tuesday. A 19-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl were rescued but not hospitalized.

Across the U.S. last year, there were over 550 deaths in recreational boating, but only a sliver of those — 43 — were caused by vessels crashing into each other, according to Coast Guard statistics.