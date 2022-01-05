COVID-19 cases cut cruise short, cancel other sailings

Hundreds of passengers who embarked on an 11-day cruise from Miami were returned to port after less than two days at sea because of several dozen COVID-19 cases among crew members

Wednesday 05 January 2022
Hundreds of passengers who embarked on an 11-day cruise from Miami were returned to port Wednesday after less than two days at sea because several dozen crew members got infected with COVID-19.

The pandemic also prompted a last-minute cancelation of another cruise that was scheduled to depart Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line said it was canceling sailings on eight of its ships in the U.S. and abroad to protect the health and safety of guests, crew members and communities.

Cheryl Rogers, of Starke, Florida was among the passengers that were returned to Miami on the Norwegian Pearl, which had only left port Monday. Rogers says travelers were told crew members fell ill with the coronavirus.

Matt Daly, of Surf City, North Carolina said he flew into Miami and was supposed to leave Wednesday on the Norwegian Getaway for a five-day cruise. It was canceled late Tuesday, but Daly and his wife were driving overnight and did not see the notification until they arrived at the port Wednesday.

“I'm never leaving North Carolina,” Daly said. “Too much of a hassle.”

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

