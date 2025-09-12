Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tropical Storm Mario forms off Mexico's Pacific coast

Via AP news wire
Friday 12 September 2025 16:15 BST
Topical Weather Mexico
Topical Weather Mexico

Tropical Storm Mario formed Friday off the Pacific coast of Mexico and was expected to bring wind, rain and possible flash flooding, forecasters said.

Mario was described as “mini” in the National Hurricane Center's morning advisory, but the storm packed maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (64 kph).

A tropical storm watch was in effect for parts of the Michoacan state. It spanned from Lazaro Cardenas to Punta San Telmo.

The Miami-based weather service said Mario was centered about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south-southwest of Zihuatanejo, Mexico, and about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south-southeast of Lazaro Cardenas.

