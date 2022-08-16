Miami-Dade officer critical after shooting; suspect killed
Authorities say a Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase
Miami-Dade officer critical after shooting; suspect killedShow all 7
A Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase Monday night, authorities said.
The suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee following a reported armed robbery near the Liberty City neighborhood, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement.
"An altercation ensued and shots were fired resulting in both the officer and subject shot," the statement said.
The suspect died at the scene. The officer was hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.
"We ask for your prayers,” the department said on Twitter.
An unknown number of occupants from the car that was struck were hospitalized in stable condition, the police statement said.
No other information was immediately available.
TV news footage showed a line of police cars outside the Ryder Trauma Center, where the officer was being treated.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.