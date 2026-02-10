Cadillac F1 team confident it can resolve lawsuit with Michael Bay

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Formula 1 team Cadillac is confident it can resolve a dispute with filmmaker Michael Bay, who is suing for $1.5 million for his ideas being used without permission in a Super Bowl commercial.

In a 19-page lawsuit filed on Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court of California, Bay accused Dan Towriss, the principal owner and CEO of the Cadillac F1 team, of using his ideas for the commercial before he “abruptly decided to go in a different direction.”

Cadillac said in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday that it met with Bay a couple of times and “it became clear he couldn’t meet our timeline, and there ultimately wasn’t a path forward."

“It’s unclear why he’s bringing this claim since the concept and creative were already developed and we were only exploring him as a director,” Cadillac said. “We’re confident this will be resolved appropriately. Even so, we still admire Michael Bay’s creative brilliance and would welcome the opportunity to work together in the future.”

In the commercial broadcast on Sunday during the Super Bowl, the team unveiled a new car with the famous “We Choose to Go the Moon” speech by former President John F. Kennedy.

In his lawsuit, Bay, the award-winning director of action movies and commercials, said Towriss vaguely told him about the JFK speech and he showed him a seven-minute clip from “Transformers 3” where he used the speech, and said ”Towriss was thrilled."

