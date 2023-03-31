Vaughan says he has been cleared of making racist comment

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan said Friday a disciplinary panel has dismissed a charge against him alleging he made a racially aggravated remark toward a group of Yorkshire teammates of Asian ethnicity in 2009.

The verdict marks the latest stage of a scandal that erupted when Azeem Rafiq, a former player at Yorkshire, went public in 2020 saying he had been the victim of racial harassment and bullying across two spells at English cricket’s most successful club between 2008-18.

Among Rafiq’s allegations was one where he accused Vaughan of saying to Rafiq and other teammates of Asian ethnicity on the sidelines of a Twenty20 match that there were “too many of you lot, we need to do something about it.”

Vaughan categorically denied the charge and he said on Twitter the charge of the England and Wales Cricket Board has been dismissed.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports