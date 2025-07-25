Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK police charge actor Micheal Ward with rape and sexual assault

British actor Micheal Ward has been charged with rape and sexual assault, according to police

Via AP news wire
Friday 25 July 2025 16:57 BST

British actor Micheal Ward has been charged with rape and sexual assault, police said Friday.

The Metropolitan Police force said the 27-year-old faces two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The charges relate to one woman and the offenses reportedly took place in January 2023.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it authorized the charges “having carefully reviewed a file of evidence.”

Ward is due to appear at London’s Thames Magistrates’ Court on Aug. 28.

Ward has appeared in films including “Blue Story,” “The Book of Clarence” and the recently released American political satire “Eddington.”

In 2020 he won the Rising Star award at the British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTAs. He was nominated for an acting BAFTA for Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light” and for a BAFTA television award for the Steve McQueen-directed series “Small Axe.”

