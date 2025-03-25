Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini acquitted again at second trial of financial wrongdoing at FIFA

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini have won again in court and now lead 2-0 in trial verdicts against Swiss federal prosecutors

Graham Dunbar
Tuesday 25 March 2025 09:20 GMT

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini won again in court Tuesday and now lead 2-0 in trial verdicts against Swiss federal prosecutors.

The former FIFA president and former UEFA president were acquitted for a second time on charges of fraud, forgery, mismanagement and misappropriation of more than $2 million of FIFA money in 2011.

Blatter, now aged 89, gave little reaction listening to the verdict of three cantonal (state) judges acting as a federal criminal appeals court.

The attorney general’s office in Switzerland had challenged a first acquittal in July 2022 and asked for sentences of 20 months, suspended for two years.

