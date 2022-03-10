Michigan sheriff's deputy stable, suspect killed in shooting

Police say a man who shot and wounded a Michigan sheriff’s deputy serving a felony warrant was fatally shot by a second deputy after the suspect opened fire

Via AP news wire
Thursday 10 March 2022 14:42

Michigan sheriff's deputy stable, suspect killed in shooting

Show all 3

A man who shot and wounded a Michigan sheriff’s deputy serving a felony warrant was fatally shot by a second deputy after the suspect opened fire from an outbuilding at a home, police said.

Charles Raymond, 47, of Imlay City, was pronounced dead at the shooting scene in Brown City, Michigan State Police said in a statement on Twitter posted Wednesday evening that indicated the wounded deputy remained in stable condition.

State police said the agency's preliminary findings indicate that at about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday a homeowner allowed Lapeer County deputies to check the premises for Raymond, who was wanted on a felony criminal sexual conduct warrant.

As a door to a detached outbuilding was opened, police said Raymond fired on the deputies, striking one of them multiple times, while a second deputy returned fire, striking Raymond.

The wounded deputy was hospitalized in stable condition. Police said the second deputy was not shot but he was being treated at a hospital for injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Recommended

Brown City is a community of about 1,300 residents that’s located in both Lapeer and Sanilac counties, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Flint. State police were investigating the shooting.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in