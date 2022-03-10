Michigan sheriff's deputy stable, suspect killed in shooting
Police say a man who shot and wounded a Michigan sheriff’s deputy serving a felony warrant was fatally shot by a second deputy after the suspect opened fire
A man who shot and wounded a Michigan sheriff’s deputy serving a felony warrant was fatally shot by a second deputy after the suspect opened fire from an outbuilding at a home, police said.
Charles Raymond, 47, of Imlay City, was pronounced dead at the shooting scene in Brown City, Michigan State Police said in a statement on Twitter posted Wednesday evening that indicated the wounded deputy remained in stable condition.
State police said the agency's preliminary findings indicate that at about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday a homeowner allowed Lapeer County deputies to check the premises for Raymond, who was wanted on a felony criminal sexual conduct warrant.
As a door to a detached outbuilding was opened, police said Raymond fired on the deputies, striking one of them multiple times, while a second deputy returned fire, striking Raymond.
The wounded deputy was hospitalized in stable condition. Police said the second deputy was not shot but he was being treated at a hospital for injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.
Brown City is a community of about 1,300 residents that’s located in both Lapeer and Sanilac counties, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Flint. State police were investigating the shooting.
